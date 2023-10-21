November 18: Brisbane Pride Queer Formal 2023

Brisbane Scene What's on
Justin Cooper
October 21, 2023
November 18: Brisbane Pride Queer Formal 2023
Image: 62nd Queens Ball (2023) at Brisbane City Hall. Image: Brisbane Pride Inc./Facebook

Brisbane Pride Inc. is excited to present this years Queer Formal 2023 at Brisbane City Hall, this November 18. This is free event for young queer people to celebrate in style and openly express who they are.

First starting in 2017, the event ensures to provide a welcoming atmosphere for young people to celebrate in a formal setting. With many private religious schools preventing LGBTQIA+ students from bringing their same-sex partners or generally supportive of gender-diverse individuals, Queer Formal provides an inclusive event for students to celebrate each other.

Previously speaking to Star Observer, Brisbane Pride Inc. CEO James McCarthy expressed their anticipation for the events return.

“We are very excited to have it back. The Brisbane Pride Queer Formal aims to provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+SB students who may have been excluded or unable to attend their own school formal due to discrimination, fear, anxiety, or lack of support from their school.”

Tickets are available for to any school age students up to 19-years-old, and includes a two course meal and entertainment – including performances from local DJs and drag artists. Partners are not restricted by age, but are reminded that the event is centred on supporting school aged youth. Friends and allies are also welcomed.

Whilst tickets are free, members of the public can purchase “the price of a ticket” ($50+bf), which goes towards the costs of the event.

For more information and tickets, check out their Eventbrite page. Click Here.

*This is a alcohol and drug free event

 

 

 

 

 

