November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party

Get ready for “exclusive Arabic beats” played by some of Sydney’s best DJs.

Entertainment includes belly dancing, live music, DJs, dancing, and more.

According to organisers, “Dakar is your dream ARAB hunk that you can’t resist! Bring yourself and all of your QUEER friends for an unforgettable night of booty shaking.”

For more information, visit their website at theoxfordhotel.com.au

When: November 18 at 9pm

Where: The Oxford Underground, The Oxford Hotel at 134 Oxford Street, Darlinghurst, NSW