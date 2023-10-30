November 2: Orlando the Musical

The Antipodes Theatre Company presents a new electro-folk adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s iconic Orlando, a three-century epic about romance, betrayal and the fluidity of gender. Written by Rachel Lewindon and Willow Sizer, this new interpretation of the 100-year-old classic breathes a modern approach to queer identity into a timeless tale, featuring five performers all playing Orlando, including Marty Alix, Manali Datar, Louie Dalzell, Willow Sizer, and Kikki Temple and directed by Margot Fenley.

When: November 2–11, 2023, Tuesday–Saturday: 7.30 pm–9 pm, Sunday: 5 pm – 6.30 pm

Where: fortyfivedownstairs theatre, 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

Tickets: $45–$55

Accessibility: Fortyfivedownstairs is wheelchair accessible via a lift, however patrons must contact the venue at least 24 hours prior to a booking (5pm Friday for weekend bookings).

