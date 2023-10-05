October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023

Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Douglas Magaletti
October 5, 2023
October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023
Image: Ann Marie Calilhanna

The glitter and glam of the Parramatta Pride Picnic is back!

Brought to you by ACON and Parramatta Queer Forum, this will be the Pride Picnic’s 15-year anniversary.

Located along the Parramatta City River Foreshore Reserve since 2014, there is no cost to attend.

Featuring activities for the whole family, the Parramatta Pride Picnic is an event that has assisted in fostering community pride amongst LGBTQI people in western Sydney.

According to organisers, “Join us down by the river in Parramatta for a day full of fun and pride!”

There will be community and corporate market stalls as well as all-day entertainment, drag performers, DJs, exhibitions, activations, food and drinks.

Parramatta Pride Facebook

For more information, visit

When: October 14, 2023 from 10:30am to 5pm

Where: River Foreshore Reserve, 1 Elizabeth Street, Parramatta NSW

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Slay 2 Stay Season Four: Every Wednesday At Universal Sydney
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Slay 2 Stay Season Four: Every Wednesday At Universal Sydney
Scene Sound Stage Sydney What's on
November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 11: CLUB 4A Forever After
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party
October 4, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

November 18: Club Dakar Queer Arab Party
Scene Sydney What's on
Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Miriam Margolyes On Love, Sex And Coming Out
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
October 3, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Kylie Minogue Reacts To UK, Australia Number 1
Arts & Entertainment Sound
October 28: The Horror Ball
October 1, 2023 | Justin Cooper

October 28: The Horror Ball
Brisbane Scene Sound Stage What's on