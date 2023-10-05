October 14: Parramatta Pride Picnic 2023

The glitter and glam of the Parramatta Pride Picnic is back!

Brought to you by ACON and Parramatta Queer Forum, this will be the Pride Picnic’s 15-year anniversary.

Located along the Parramatta City River Foreshore Reserve since 2014, there is no cost to attend.

Featuring activities for the whole family, the Parramatta Pride Picnic is an event that has assisted in fostering community pride amongst LGBTQI people in western Sydney.

According to organisers, “Join us down by the river in Parramatta for a day full of fun and pride!”

There will be community and corporate market stalls as well as all-day entertainment, drag performers, DJs, exhibitions, activations, food and drinks.

For more information, visit

When: October 14, 2023 from 10:30am to 5pm

Where: River Foreshore Reserve, 1 Elizabeth Street, Parramatta NSW