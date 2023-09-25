October 21: Stanley Street Festival

September 25, 2023
Image: City of Sydney

Get ready for a Spring of street parties.

The City of Sydney is shutting down Stanley Street on October 21, for a day of live music, entertainers, performers, and delicious food.

The free event will be held along Stanley Street between Yurong Street and Crown Street.

The street closure event is part of the City of Sydney’s Sydney Streets initiative. The initiative will see various streets around Sydney closed for street festivals.

For more information, visit whatson.cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au

When: October 21, 11am – 10pm

Where: Stanley Street, Darlinghurst, NSW (between Yurong and Crown Street)

