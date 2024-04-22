Philter Phridays At The Bearded Tit

Scene Sydney What's on
Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Philter Phridays At The Bearded Tit
Image: Via The Bearded Tit Website

Thank God It’s Friday, or Phriday, at The Bearded Tit!

Brought to you by Philter Brewing, The Bearded Tit in Redfern offers $18 jugs of Philter XPA every Friday from 4-7 pm. 

Why not kick back and relax with a refreshing jug of beer? Bring some friends along to The Bearded Tit at the end of the working week and take advantage of this hot deal. Happy Phriday! 

Click here for more information.

When: Fridays, 4-7 pm 

Where: The Bearded Tit, 83 Regent St, Redfern

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trivia At The Colombian Hotel
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Trivia At The Colombian Hotel
Scene Sydney What's on
Turbo Trivia At Stonewall
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Turbo Trivia At Stonewall
Scene Sydney What's on
No Strings Attached At The Burdekin
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

No Strings Attached At The Burdekin
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Kinselas Hotel Happy Hour 
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Kinselas Hotel Happy Hour 
Scene Sydney What's on
Jackie Daniels Trivia At Kinselas
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Jackie Daniels Trivia At Kinselas
Scene Sydney What's on
Glamour Feud At Universal
April 22, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Glamour Feud At Universal
Scene Sydney What's on