The Pride in Sport Festival, part of the Mardi Gras+ program, brings a festival line-up where sporting clubs and organisations bring you safe, inclusive events for the sports queers of all persuasions.

There’s a huge variety of sports and activities covered, from the 2025 Pride Basketball Tournament, the 2025 Volleyball Tournament, to self-defence and dance workshops, and a martial arts championship.

There’s lots to see and do – check the Mardi Gras website for all the details.

Pride in Sport Festival

15 – 28 February

Various venues