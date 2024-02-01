Queer Trivia Night

Alexander Driscoll
February 1, 2024
Queer Trivia Night
Image: Midsumma 2024

How many albums has Kylie Minogue released? What iconic Queer musical released in 2001 starts John Cameron Mitchell?

If you answered these questions confidently, then perhaps this Queer trivia night is for you! Happening at the Moon Dog Brewery, this night is Queer-friendly and will feature the tried, tested and true pub trivia format.

Table booking is essential! 

For additional information and tickets, visit here.

When: February 7 | 7pm-9pm

Where: Moon Dog OG 7 Duke Street, Abbotsford

