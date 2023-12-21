Queerspace’s Annual Christmas Day Breakfast

Jacob Gamble
December 21, 2023
Queerspace’s Annual Christmas Day Breakfast
Image: Drag performer Frock Hudson. Image: Supplied

LGBTQI Melburnians and allies are once again invited to Queerspace’s annual Christmas Day breakfast.

Now in its sixth year, the event will offer a free breakfast meal, entertainment, and company to an anticipated crowd of 200 people. 

Queerspace Director of Services Jemma Mead said the breakfast was an opportunity to bridge the social isolation that many queer folk may feel around the festive season. 

“It really began because we recognised that for our LGBTQIA+ folk this time of year can be challenging. Often people may not have connections to their family of origin,” she said.  “These times of year when every ad on the TV is happy families coming together with the roast turkey, if you don’t have that in your life it can be a really challenging time.”

Celebrate With Chosen Family

Equally as important, Mead said it was about having fun, and celebrating Christmas with ‘chosen family’.

“Regardless of whether Xmas is your thing or not, it’s just about being together and having somewhere to go,” she said. 

Guests can expect a drag performance from self proclaimed “furry and fabulous” Frock Hudson, and beats from musical duo Making Sounds. 

Trans community leader Sally Goldner has attended the celebrations four times previously, and said the event had always fostered a feeling of community connection. 

“There’s a sense of belonging, you hang out with people that you can feel at a minimum safe, comfortable, relaxed, and happy,” she said.

“Even if you’ve got a supportive family, they might be interstate or overseas or something and you can’t get to them, so you can be with people who matter to you. It’s that sense of togetherness and community and solidarity that I think makes the difference.”

When: December 25, 2023, 9 am to 11 am

Where: Provincial Hotel, 299 Brunswick Street Fitzroy, VIC 3065

Tickets: Attendees can reserve a free ticket here

