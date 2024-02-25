Regional Flair: ChillOut Festival 2024

The bright lights and glorious noise of the city are all fine and well, and Midsumma is one of the best Pride festivals in Australia, but just 90 minutes from Melbourne you’ll find something else just as tantalising.

ChillOut Festival is Regional Victoria’s longest-running Pride festival. Based out of Daylesford, ChillOut has become a Victorian institution. From its humble beginnings as a local, independent festival in 1997, few (if any) regional Pride events can boast the festivities and theatrics promised by ChillOut.

Something for Everyone

Festivities begin with the 100% Dance Party, hosted by everyone’s favourite rainbow weatherman Nate Byrne. There will be dance hits, sung by the fabulous Shauna Jensen, Kween Kong and a slew of dancers (some of whom you might recognise from a certain RuPaul show). If things weren’t gay enough for your tastes already, the event will be headlined by the 100% Kylie Tribute Show.

The Youth Muster in the Park is also a festival highlight. Held in Victoria Park in Daylesford, this event has its eyes firmly focused on the future, looking to include young Queer folks through a variety of talent shows, drag queen events and much more. Expect great food and plenty for young families to do.

The Street Parade, swiftly followed by the Carnival, is the festival’s centrepiece, with a focus on accessibility and inclusion. Performers, local organisations and everything and one in between will parade proudly down the heart of Daylesford, culminating in an afternoon of partying in the park, featuring names like Holly Diamond and Courtney Act.

A star studded lineup

Speaking of Courtney, you should expect to see the Australian drag icon (and all-round National Treasure) at all sorts of events during ChillOut. From the Bush Dance to the Carnival, the former Drag Race contestant will be putting on shows and hosting multiple parties, giving even more reason as to why ChillOut is worth that 90-minute drive. Other names on the roster include Katie Underwood, Sexy Galexy, DJ du Jour, DJ Eddie, Bluehouse, The Lost Girls and many more.

ChillOut is just one of many regional events happening in Victoria during the 2024 Pride Season and offers a little something for everyone. Whether it’s drag, dance, music or food, Chillout probably has you covered. So, fix your wig, strap on your boots and make your way down to Daylesford on March 7–11, 2024, for what will be yet another bumper ChillOut Festival.

For event bookings and additional information, visit the offical event website here.