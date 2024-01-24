See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024

Trace Lysette (Transparent) leads this lyrical tale of a trans woman called to care for the ailing mother (Patricia Clarkson; High Art MGFF99) who disowned her years before.

When Monica receives a call from her sister-in-law (Emily Browning), it’s the first contact she’s had with her family in twenty years. Her mum is dying. Caught between the pain of adolescent rejection and a desire for closure, she returns to her childhood home to become her carer. But following her transition and her mother’s poor health, does the woman who has caused her so much pain even recognise her? Powerful performances anchor this intimate and complex exploration of family and forgiveness.

Content warning: contains transphobic themes.

“A quiet, heartfelt, and beautifully nuanced drama that feels unique and universal, featuring what will surely go down as one of the best performances of 2023.” – RogerEbert.com

“Announcing the supreme talents of Lysette as its captivating star, Monica crafts a resolute portrait of hope in an increasingly bleak world … it’s one of the most important films of the year.” – The Daily Beast

Monica screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 27, at The Ritz Randwick. For tickets and more information, click here.