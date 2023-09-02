September 8: Taylor Swift – The Eras Countdown Party at Fluffy

Brisbane Sound Stage What's on
Justin Cooper
September 2, 2023
September 8: Taylor Swift – The Eras Countdown Party at Fluffy
Image: (L-R) Beverley Kills, Mandy Moobs and Vollie LaVont are to Perform at the Taylor Swift Themed Party. Image: Fluffy/Facebook

Harry K Productions & Fluffy will be presenting ‘Taylor Swift – The Eras Countdown Party’ event, at The Warehouse on September 8. The event is described as an immersive celebration, dedicated to the “Queen of Pop.”

The Warehouse venue will be decked in Taylor Swift inspired decor, and playing her music all night. It will be an unforgettable event for all Swfities, with special visuals, signature cocktails and audience participation helping select the Taylor Swift song to close out the night.

There will also featured performances from amazing drag artists, including Drag Race Down Under’s Beverly Kills and Hannah Conda, and Fluffy Allstar performers Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs and Elle De Flower.

For more information and tickets, visit their event page. Click Here.

When: September 8, 2023 from 8pm – Midnight.

Where: The Warehouse, 8 McLachlan St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006, Australia

Tickets: $35 – 5o

You May Also Like

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-09-08
Event Time : 0:00:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Katherine Wolfgramme’s One Woman Show, SHE, At The Sydney Fringe Festival
September 1, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Katherine Wolfgramme’s One Woman Show, SHE, At The Sydney Fringe Festival
Stage Sydney What's on
September 2: Opening Night Of Poof Doof Sydney at ARQ
August 31, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 2: Opening Night Of Poof Doof Sydney at ARQ
Scene Sydney What's on
Natchan’s Little Secret At Japanese Film Festival In October
August 31, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Natchan’s Little Secret At Japanese Film Festival In October
Brisbane Melbourne Screen Sydney What's on
September 9: Carousel Bar & Ballroom Grand Opening Weekend
August 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

September 9: Carousel Bar & Ballroom Grand Opening Weekend
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
October 11 – 14: Tits Out
August 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 11 – 14: Tits Out
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
October 29: Rainbow Families Halloween Disco 2023
August 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

October 29: Rainbow Families Halloween Disco 2023
Scene Sound Sydney What's on