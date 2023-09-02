September 8: Taylor Swift – The Eras Countdown Party at Fluffy

Harry K Productions & Fluffy will be presenting ‘Taylor Swift – The Eras Countdown Party’ event, at The Warehouse on September 8. The event is described as an immersive celebration, dedicated to the “Queen of Pop.”

The Warehouse venue will be decked in Taylor Swift inspired decor, and playing her music all night. It will be an unforgettable event for all Swfities, with special visuals, signature cocktails and audience participation helping select the Taylor Swift song to close out the night.

There will also featured performances from amazing drag artists, including Drag Race Down Under’s Beverly Kills and Hannah Conda, and Fluffy Allstar performers Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs and Elle De Flower.

For more information and tickets, visit their event page. Click Here.

When: September 8, 2023 from 8pm – Midnight.

Where: The Warehouse, 8 McLachlan St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006, Australia

Tickets: $35 – 5o