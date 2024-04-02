Smatch Game and Thank God You’re Queer at MICF

Mosey on down to the Motley Bauhaus for two nights of hilarious queer comedy! Saturday night is all about Smatch, a daring take on the Snatch Game format where, for a change, everyone is actually funny. Join four of Melbourne’s funniest character comedians for a cheeky, funny and ” not-at-all derivative game show” of celebrity impressions, with your host Andy Balloch and starring Belinda Anderson-Hunt, Patrick Durnan Silva, Roxanne Halley and Vidya Rajan. Follow it up on Sunday for a plunge pool of improv comedy, hosted by Jay Wymmara and Lauren Bok, starring Elf Lyons and Olga Kolch!

When: 6 & 7 April, 2024, 9.45pm

Where: Cabaret Stage, The Motley Bauhaus 118 Elgin Street, Carlton

Tickets: $24.31–$28.36

Accessibility: Upstairs at the Motley Bauhaus is not wheelchair accessible.

**This event is suitable for ages 15+**