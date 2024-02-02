Sounds Gay, I’m In! Picnic at Sunbury

Held at the Sunbury Aboriginal Corporation, this day out is a great opportunity to celebrate both the Queer community and First Nations Victorians.

With the mutual support from both communities growing closer each year, this picnic will also allow for some much-needed (and deserved) recognition to the First Nations members of the Rainbow Community.

For more information, visit this link.

When: February 10

Where: Sunbury Aboriginal Corporation, Macedon Street, Sunbury, VIC