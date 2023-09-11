Spankie Jackzon: Just The Tip – Melbourne Fringe Festival

Tamuz Ellazam
September 11, 2023
Spankie Jackzon: Just The Tip – Melbourne Fringe Festival
Our current reigning RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 and New Zealand’s House of Drag, Queen Spankie Jackzon will be presenting the Victorian premiere of her debut solo show, Just the Tip, at this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival.
Born in Palmerston North, NZ, Spankie moved to Melbourne in the late 2010s, so this show will be a kind of homecoming for our reigning queen, who tells the story of her life and times from childhood, high school and into her glittering future. Enjoy Spankie’s trademark “naughty but nice humor”, incredible live vocal range, cheeky and uplifting personality, and the heart that has made us all fall in love with her.
Where: Common Rooms, Festival Hub, Trades Hall, Corner Lygon and Victoria streets, Carlton
When: October 20–21, 7.30 pm.
Tickets: $20–$37 plus a $5.50 booking fee
Accessibility: Festival Hub: Trades Hall – Common Rooms is wheelchair accessible.

