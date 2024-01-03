Subcultures of Friendship: Male Homosexual Lives in Mid-Century Victoria

Renowned social historians Dr David Gould and Wayne Murdoch share their insights and vast knowledge of Melbourne’s queer history in Subcultures of Friendship.

Beginning in the 1920s and 30s, Mr Murdoch will share an area of expertise gleaned from his research for Kamp Melbourne in the 1920s and ’30s: Trade, Queans and Inverts. Dr Gould will then take us through the 1940s and 50s, sharing information gathered while researching his book Survivors and Thrivers – Male homosexual lives in postwar Australia.

When: Thursday, 15 February 2024, 6.30–7.30pm

Where: Prahran Mechanics Institute Victorian History Library, 39 St Edmonds Road, Prahran

Tickets: Gold Coin Donation – Booking Essential.

Accessibility: The Prahran Mechanics Institute Victorian History Library is wheelchair accessible.