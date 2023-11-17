See Summer Qamp At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

Melbourne Screen What's on
Douglas Magaletti
November 17, 2023
See Summer Qamp At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Image: Supplied MQFF

by Stephen A Russell

Never underestimate the sheer joy of witnessing kids spanning the full spectrum of the rainbow alphabet coming into themselves, embracing life with love and happiness.

Canadian director Jen Markowitz’ feel-good documentary follows an adorable cohort of queer, trans and non-binary teenagers settling into a summer camp in the woods of rural Alberta.

If Theater Camp was all about the grownups, this film hands the mic to the kids. Many have never felt like they found their people, and while they’re whip-smart when it comes to a more fluid understanding of identity, they’re still a bit tentative dipping their toes in. Watching them open up to one another is truly beautiful.

Watch out in particular for Manessa. His is perhaps the most touching story of all, having been adopted from Haiti and feeling the outsider effect keenly. When he sits down with camp counsellor Grace, from a similar background, it will give you all the feels.

Summer Qamp screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Saturday 18 November and Sunday 19 November

For more information and tickets, click here.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Satranic Panic and T Blockers At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 17, 2023 | Contributor

Satranic Panic and T Blockers At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
German Kink Drama ‘Drifter’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 16, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

German Kink Drama ‘Drifter’ To Premiere At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Arts & Entertainment Melbourne Screen What's on
November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 16, 2023 | Contributor

November 17: ‘All The Colours Of The World Are Between Black And White’ At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
SpringOut Pride Festival: Canberra’s Pride Celebration Like No-Other
November 16, 2023 | Aaron Little

SpringOut Pride Festival: Canberra’s Pride Celebration Like No-Other
Australian Capital Territory Canberra Sponsored Content
November 15: Narrow Path to Happiness At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 15, 2023 | Contributor

November 15: Narrow Path to Happiness At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on
November 14: ‘Orlando, My Political Biography’ Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
November 14, 2023 | Contributor

November 14: ‘Orlando, My Political Biography’ Premieres At Melbourne Queer Film Festival
Melbourne Screen What's on