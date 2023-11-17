See Summer Qamp At Melbourne Queer Film Festival

by Stephen A Russell

Never underestimate the sheer joy of witnessing kids spanning the full spectrum of the rainbow alphabet coming into themselves, embracing life with love and happiness.

Canadian director Jen Markowitz’ feel-good documentary follows an adorable cohort of queer, trans and non-binary teenagers settling into a summer camp in the woods of rural Alberta.

If Theater Camp was all about the grownups, this film hands the mic to the kids. Many have never felt like they found their people, and while they’re whip-smart when it comes to a more fluid understanding of identity, they’re still a bit tentative dipping their toes in. Watching them open up to one another is truly beautiful.

Watch out in particular for Manessa. His is perhaps the most touching story of all, having been adopted from Haiti and feeling the outsider effect keenly. When he sits down with camp counsellor Grace, from a similar background, it will give you all the feels.

Summer Qamp screens at Melbourne Queer Film Festival Saturday 18 November and Sunday 19 November

