Sundaylicious: Pride Guide 2024

The iconic Melbourne favourite, Sundaylicious, is coming to Sydney for this year’s Mardi Gras. The longest running LGBTQIA+ event will be a party style send-off to complete the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade weekend.

Sundaylicious ensures that the celebration continues on, and will heal all post-party blues. The event will be filled with music, dance, and fantastic DJs to create a lively atmosphere with vibrant energy, overlooking Sydney’s breathtaking harbour.

When: March 3, 2024 from 3pm – 10pm

Where: Cafe del Mar Sydney, 35 Wheat Rd, Sydney