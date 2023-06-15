Things At The Bondi Festival That Are Queer-tastic!

The Bondi Festival is almost here and this year, there will be shows and events that celebrate and showcase LGBTQ+ pride. Here are the Star Observer, we’ve put together a list of the shows for you to check out:

Tash York’s Happy Hour

Queen of the Late-night and with multiple cabaret awards under her belt, you’re in for a treat with the Trash Queen of Cabaret, Tash York as she returns to the Bondi Festival. She’ll be accompanied by the talented Melbourne drag queens, the Red Red Wines, Tash promises audiences with powerful three-part harmonies, improvised numbers, funny true stories and the classic Australian game: the Goon of Fortune!

Bondi Fest x Gladdy Drawing Club

If you like to draw, whether you’re a Picasso or champion of stick figures, all women and LGBTQ+ members are invited and encouraged to join in. The Gladdy Drawing Club (GDC) prides itself on being a class and performance all in one. Work on your drawings in a safe, comfortable and uncompetitive space.

CAKE

You know the saying ‘you can’t have your cake and eat it too’? Well, now you can with the highly acclaimed CAKE, set to serve you world-class circus, burlesque and just down right queer chaos.

A highlight from the Adelaide Fringe Festival, you’ll be entertained by the talented cast of performers: Memphis Mae, Leopold Pentland, Damien Warren-Smith, Kween Kong, Shona Conacher and Morgan Wilson.

This show will be Auslan interpreted.

1800-REQUEST

Take a step back in time with this show as Rosie Rai entertains you at her speakeasy with a night full of song-filled fun! So you can enjoy Rosie’s setlist of music or even give her a request and watch as she gives it a go live onstage.

PAH! Stories

A one-of-a-kind storytelling experience straight from Melbourne, showcasing powerful stories from members of the deaf community. Created by the talented Sam Martin, you’re guaranteed to be immersed in different perspectives and experiences from a community that is often left behind.

Bondi Skate Date

Who doesn’t love a good roller skate date? Well, how about a skate date with the backdrop of the gorgeous Bondi Beach as the sun sets! So get ready to skate and even tour some iconic landmarks at Bondi!

There’s plenty of things to do at the Bondi Festival this year so head to their website to check out more!