The Glynn Legacy | Australia’s LGBTQIA+ Disruptors

The SGLBA and Star Observer unite to celebrate the enduring, pioneering legacy of their shared founder, Michael Glynn.

Join us for an iconic evening exploring the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community, paying tribute to the Glynn legacy by celebrating two leading, innovative LGBTQIA+ disruptors – one in media, one in business.

These disruptors will share their perspectives, journey and vision for the future before diving into an intimate panel discussion hosted by the Managing Editor of Star Observer, Chloe Sargeant.

We’ll continue the conversation into the night while networking and celebrating our community over drinks and canapés!

THE GLYNN LEGACY

Controversial and opinionated, Michael Glynn made a lasting impact on Sydney and Australia’s LGBTQIA+ scene through his pioneering, innovative and boundary-pushing approach.

Glynn was a true disruptor in the community, founding the Sydney Star, Gay Business Association – both the first of their kind in Australia – and the AIDS Action Committee, as well as recruiting athletes for the first Australian Gay Games, and helping establish the Mr Leather competition.

Glynn’s legacy lives on today, in the form of the Star Observer and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association, and his influence transcends these organisations to the many LGBTQIA+ people that continue to push boundaries, become pioneers in their fields and disrupt the status quo, inspiring and empowering a legacy of pride and progress.

MEET THE DISRUPTORS

Announced soon!

TICKETS

$30 – includes entry & canapés.

$25 – SGLBA Members (must be logged in to access discounted ticket)

Buy tickets HERE

Venue: Turner Hall, 19 Mary Ann St, Ultimo NSW

Date: 10 July 2024

Time: 6-9pm