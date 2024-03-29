Tight Pants Tuesdays

Jasmine Simmons
March 29, 2024
Tight Pants Tuesdays
Image: Via the Kinselas Hotel webpage

By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

As we all know by now, Sydney is an expensive city to visit. But no fear, Kinselas’ ‘Tight Pants Tuesdays’ is here to help, with $6 house drinks for international passport holders.

Come and mingle with locals or meet someone from overseas, with retro disco and diva bangers playing all hours of the night in Middle Bar from 7 PM. 

For more information, please visit the venue’s website here. 

When: Tuesdays, 7 PM until late

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst

