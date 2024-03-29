By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

As we all know by now, Sydney is an expensive city to visit. But no fear, Kinselas’ ‘Tight Pants Tuesdays’ is here to help, with $6 house drinks for international passport holders.

Come and mingle with locals or meet someone from overseas, with retro disco and diva bangers playing all hours of the night in Middle Bar from 7 PM.

When: Tuesdays, 7 PM until late

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst