Turbo Trivia At Stonewall

Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Turbo Trivia At Stonewall
Image: Charisma Belle via Instagram @charismabelle

Join in on the action at the Stonewall’s weekly Turbo Trivia. 

Start your week right with the charming and absolutely hilarious host, Charisma Belle, each Monday. With late-night shows and many prizes to be won for correct answers, Stonewall’s trivia is not one to miss!

Make sure to book a table and gather your most knowledgeable friends. Click here for more event information. 

When: Mondays, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm 

Where: 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

