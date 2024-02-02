UndergROUND Cabaret: An Evening with Dolly Diamond

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
February 2, 2024
Image: Supplied

Having become one of Australia’s most beloved cabaret and comedy performers, Dolly has a sensational ability to entertain her audience whilst keeping them on the very edge of their seats!

Yet fear not, as you are safe in the hands of this incomparable professional. Mixing her superb vocal talents with razor-sharp comedic timing, Dolly is often referred to as the “Queen of Melbourne Cabaret”, so she isn’t one to miss! 

Tickets and more information are at this link here!

When: February 9 | 8pm

Where: The Round Studio 397 Whitehorse Road, Nunawading

