You Oughta Know Burlesque Tribute Show Returns To Brisbane

Get ready to rock your way back to the ’90s with You Oughta Know, a burlesque tribute to 90’s femme alt-rock, back by popular demand and better than ever!

With a fresh cast, an electrifying playlist, and all the nostalgia you crave, this event is a dream come true for lovers of femme alt-rock.

You Oughta Know: A Burlesque Tribute to the best of the 90’s

Whether you groove to the beats of a Cornflake Girl or you’re ready to Cannonball into the night, slip on your Docs and get ready to be whisked away to a time when gritty, girly, and grungy music ruled supreme.

From the raw energy of Garbage to the soulful sounds of Sinead O’Connor, this show celebrates the iconic female artists who defined an era.

Get ready to be enthralled as burlesque, drag, pole, and song collide in a spectacular homage to the likes of Veruca Salt, The Divinyls, and more.

Gather your girl gang, dust off your best Big Day Out attire, and style those space buns to perfection because You Oughta Know is an event not to be missed!

So head along for two unforgettable shows on Sunday May 19, 2024 at The Triffid in Brisbane and relive the magic of the ’90s with this stellar cast!

Lillian Starr – International Burlesque Innovator & Icon

Ruby Slippers – Award Winning Burlesque Artist & Drag Disruptor, Top 50 Most Influential Burlesque Artists in the World

Clara Cupcakes – Award Winning Comedy Vaudevillian

Lila Luxx – 2 x Burlesque Hall of Fame, Las Vegas

Marissa – Miss Pole Dance Queensland 2023

Fortuna Maxima – Mx Burlesque Queensland 2022

Crimson Coco – Drag Star, Starlet Champion 2020

Mara Maraschino – Mx Burlesque Brisbane 2022

Iman Inawig – Drag Phenom, altimate.SHOWDOWN Champion Meanjin 2024

Bombshell Academy – Best Troupe, Australian Burlesque Community Awards

When: Sunday May 19

Where: The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Available Online