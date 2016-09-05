—

GAY men are more masculine than their straight counterparts,according to openly gay actor Sir Ian McKellen.

McKellen pondered the nature of masculinity in an interview with the UK’s Evening Standard.

“I think gay men are more masculine than straight men,” McKellen said.

“Because, guess what? They love other men!

“So when bully boys say: “Faggot!” you say, ‘That’s right, I’m with the boys.”

This came after McKellen firmly rejected a particular brand of masculinity projected around the glorification of war.

“The people who start wars, perpetuate them and glory in them. “God save our gracious Queen, send her victorious?” I’m sorry. What does that mean?,” McKellen said.

“If that’s what masculinity is then I don’t want any part of it at all.”

The wide ranging interview goes on to cover the actor’s life, politics, and career.