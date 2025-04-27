Matt Young To Debut New Show ‘Gayby Baby Daddy’ At Qtopia Sydney This June

Actor Matt Young is set to tell the fascinating story of his life as a gay dad in his new show Gayby Baby Daddy.

Matt is bringing his story to the stage in a unique one man show at Qtopia Sydney this June.

He sat down to chat with The Star Observer about what we can expect from his latest production.

Gayby Baby Daddy at Qtopia

Matt Young is no stranger to the stage and screen having performed around the country in various productions as well as starring in the heartwarming documentary Gayby Baby with his family ten years ago.

Last year Matt debuted his one man show, Up Your Bum, No Babies at QTopia Sydney, now he is set to return this year.

So what can audiences expect from his latest work Gayby Baby Daddy?

“Gayby Baby Daddy is a unique one-man memoir show, in the style of last year’s Up Your Bum, No Babies” he tells The Star Observer.

“It’s comic storytelling, based around unbelievably true stories about same-sex parenting. I want the audience to be entertained, but also there will be tender and heartfelt moments amongst the smiles and giggles.”

“It’s a lot more free than the stand-up structure, allowing me to throw in some singing, some audience participation in a “pub-quiz” style, and a few unexpected surprises” he says.

“The Substation at QTopia Sydney is an extraordinarily intimate venue that I was thrilled to create a show for last year, so when Carly Fisher, Artistic and Programs Director invited me back, I couldn’t say no.”

“Many of the stories that I’ll be telling have only been heard by close friends at dinner parties, so this is the opportunity for me to share these stories, and their place in Australian gay history, in a theatrical setting.”

Matt’s story is compelling and unique, as he details his life and the details about how he and his husband became fathers to two young man over ten years ago.

After initially fostering their sons, the pair went on to adopt them and become their parents for life. The pair were one of the first gay male couples to adopt in NSW, a journey that was shared with Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

“Clover Moore, who introduced the Adoption Amendment (Same Sex Couples) Bill 2010 (No 2), and attended our kids’ adoption party in 2012, has referred to us as her “first”” Matt reveals.

While Matt’s family was one of the first to legalise the process, Matt recognises there were many families before theirs who had navigated different pathways to parenthood “There have been many gay parents, men and women, for years before the law was changed raising their families in their own special way” he said.

It was a unique pathway for Matt and husband Peter, which Matt shares on stage in this production. “I didn’t know what to expect” he recalls. “There was certainly not a user’s manual!”

“That’s part of the reason to share the experiences through a show like Gayby Baby Daddy. Being brought up Catholic, and moving to Australia during the Howard years, I’ve had to fight with a lot of internalised homophobia.”

“When people in power question our existence, and use outdated rhetoric to attack our family structures, it can be hard. That’s why this little chicken has had to keep his pecker up, and speak his truth!”

The release of the film Gayby Baby in 2015, directed by Maya Newell, catapulted Matt and his young family into the spotlight with the film drawing praise and controversy alike. Matt recalls the wonderful experience he had creating the film with Newell.

“Maya Newell, who directed Gayby Baby, which turns 10 years old this year, treated our story, and our family with the utmost care and respect.”

“She spent 2 ½ years observing and interviewing our family, and the last 6 weeks or so of that experience are what made it into the final cut of the film.”

“Creating a ground-breaking documentary takes skill, faith and patience. It is an incredible snapshot into our life at that time. We are all so proud to have been a part of it.”

The film helped Matt and his family connect with others sharing similar lived experiences, which have stayed with them ever since.

“We are still in touch at times through social media, and by e-mail. Our son Graham and Ebony are still friends. The film really created a community of gaybies, and their parents, that extended well beyond the film.”

It’s these experiences and more that Matt brings to the stage as he tells the fascinating story of his life and the events that shaped it for him and his family.

“I’m a monologuist, a historian, and a performer” he says, “so I hope folks will be inspired, educated and entertained.”

“I’m so excited to be heading back to Sydney with a live show, after appearing in Heart Of The Man at QueerScreen’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Film Festival in February.”

“I look forward to partying with the audience at The Substation at QTopia Sydney, and at the bar afterwards. You can call me Daddy… because I actually am one.”

Gayby Baby Daddy, directed by Dan Graham, will take place at Qtopia Sydney from June 21 – 23, tickets are available to purchase online.