Vanessa Bayer and Kristen Stewart in a sketch from the latest episode.

KRISTEN Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and made a big announcement as part of her opening monologue.

Stewart used her monologue to joke about President Donald Trump’s past of obsessively tweeting about her relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the President’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” she said.

“And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not gonna like me now because I’m hosting SNL and I’m like, so gay, dude.”

Watch Kristen Stewart’s SNL monologue where she calls out Donald Trump & claims he is in love with Robert Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/tHSE7ZSJ0w — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) February 5, 2017

Stewart has previously been cagey when discussing her sexuality.

Though Stewart has appeared publicly with girlfriends in the past and confirmed her same-sex relationships, she had been hesitant to label herself.

In an interview last year, she said, “I had to have some answer about who I was. I felt this weird responsibility, because I didn’t want to seem fearful. But nothing seemed appropriate.”

Stewart has been attached to French singer Soko, musician Annie Clark of St. Vincent, and on-again-off-again girlfriend Alicia Cargile.

She is currently rumoured to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

Appearing on SNL to promote her upcoming film Personal Shopper, which will be released in Australia in April, Stewart also appeared in one of SNL‘s famous recurring Totino’s sketches.

The sketches satirise Super Bowl ads in which women are often forced into stereotypical wife roles.

SNL cast member Vanessa Bayer spruiks Totino’s pizza rolls, speaking about how she needs to feed her “hungry guys” until Stewart’s Sabine shows up and rocks her world.

The sketch’s second half turns into a hilarious riff on European arthouse lesbian romances, all while promoting the snack food.

The Kristen Stewart Totino’s ad from this week’s SNL is truly iconic. pic.twitter.com/Bk1zStmWdv — Laurence Barber (@bortlb) February 5, 2017