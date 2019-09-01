—

Kylie Minogue and Luke Evans at the West End premiere of the Dolly Parton musical "9 to 5" on 17 February, 2019. Photo: BroadwayWorld.com.

Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue will collaborate with Welsh actor Luke Evans on a new song, according to multiple reports.

The Melbourne-born gay icon will duet with the gay Welsh actor on a track for his debut studio album, which was first announced on Twitter last week.

“Been keeping this under wraps but now it’s out!” Evans told his Twitter followers.

“I’ve signed a record deal and I’ve been in the studio recording my first ever album! I’m over the moon! My first love has always been singing.”

The album is reportedly being produced by longtime Kylie collaborator Steve Anderson, who has worked with Kylie on many of her albums, including Kylie Minogue, Impossible Princess, Light Years, Fever and her 2015 festive release, Kylie Christmas.

Evans, who has performed in high-profile stage musicals on London’s West End, as well as a slew of Hollywood films, told Twitter his album would not be a show tunes collection.

Longtime pals, Evans and Kylie have been associated with each other since at least 2007, when he appeared in her one-off television special The Kylie Show.

Evans played Kylie’s love interest during her rendition of Tears on my Pillow in the program, which aired on ITV in Britain and Channel Seven in Australia.

News of the collaboration follows confirmation that Kylie will feature on Swedish pop star Tove Lo’s fourth song cycle, Sunshine Kitty.

Kylie will feature on Really Don’t Like U, one of fourteen new songs on the album, which is due for release on 20 September.