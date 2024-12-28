Nicholas Hoult Received Bill Skarsgård’s Nosferatu Prosthetic Penis

Celebrity Entertainment Screen
Josh Kerwick
December 28, 2024
Nicholas Hoult Received Bill Skarsgård’s Nosferatu Prosthetic Penis
Image: Nicholas Hoult (right) and an obscured Bill Skarsgård (left) in 'Nosferatu'. Source: Empire Magazine

Nicholas Hoult has revealed that he received Bill Skarsgård’s prosthetic penis he wore during one of their scenes together as a gift from Nosferatu, and better yet, has it framed in his house. 

For its Christmas release in the US, Hoult and co-star Lily Rose-Depp were interviewed by Elle, where he revealed the most unusual gift that he’d received from Nosferatu director Robert Eggers.

“I have Count Orlok’s prosthetic penis at home,” Hoult told Depp. “There’s a scene where Bill Bill Skarsgård is slurping my blood and Robert Eggers asked afterwards, ‘How was that for you?’ And I said, ‘I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.’

“And then as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed and sent it to my house. But the frame had broken when it got there, so I had take it to the local frame shop and be like ‘Hey dude, can you fix this?’”

For any doubting the validity of Hoult’s claims, you need only see his Instagram post promoting the film’s release, where Count Orlok’s framed prosthetic member is on display for all to see. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicholas Hoult (@nicholashoult)

The release of Nosferatu has also seen many Twitter/X users revisiting other steps of the press tour so far, including a moment where Nicholas Hoult said that Bill Skarsgård still looked hot and “kind of handsome” throughout the gruesome makeup. 

Excitement for Nosferatu

After its Christmas Day release, Nosferatu has been sparking excitement online for being an exciting remake of a cinematic classic. Starring Hoult, Depp, Skarsgård, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Willem Dafoe, the film has been lauded for the way it brings the psychosexual nature of vampires to the forefront. 

Of particular note to viewers were the film’s scenes with sex and nudity on full display, including Count Orlok’s aforementioned member. A number of Twitter/X users praised and joked about the film, with a particularly succinct review from one user reading: “NOSFERATU is the most accurate depiction of when you have an old man on Grindr who just won’t leave you alone.”

Nosferatu releases in Australian cinemas on January 1st.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

‘Squid Game’ Trans Representation Receives Praise And Criticism
December 28, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Squid Game’ Trans Representation Receives Praise And Criticism
Entertainment Screen The Internet
Pedro Pascal Smiles, Reads Feminist Book, Internet Goes Crazy
December 27, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Pedro Pascal Smiles, Reads Feminist Book, Internet Goes Crazy
Celebrity
Jack Vidgen Opens Up About His Addiction Journey
December 27, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Jack Vidgen Opens Up About His Addiction Journey
Celebrity
Mandy Moobs, Vybe And Freya Armani Dish On The Drag Race Down Under Finale
December 26, 2024 | Michael James

Mandy Moobs, Vybe And Freya Armani Dish On The Drag Race Down Under Finale
Drag Entertainment News
Your Annual Reminder That ‘Love Actually’ Cut Its Lesbian Storyline
December 24, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Your Annual Reminder That ‘Love Actually’ Cut Its Lesbian Storyline
Entertainment
Cara Delevingne Slays As Sir Elton John In Christmas Hit Revamp
December 24, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Cara Delevingne Slays As Sir Elton John In Christmas Hit Revamp
Celebrity Entertainment News