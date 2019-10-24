—

R&B singer, songwriter, record producer and actor Tank has argued that sucking dick doesn’t, in fact, make a man gay.

The R&B crooner recently appeared on Angela Yee’s podcast Lip Service to promote his new album Elevation, and during a discussion about sex, Tank said that a man sexually experimenting with men isn’t necessarily gay.

Yee, who was disputing the idea that just because a man has lied once before, it doesn’t make him a liar forever, used oral sex as an example for her argument.

“Let’s say he sucked a dick one time … say twice … does that make him gay?” Yee asked rhetorically.

The 43-year-old musician, who momentarily choked on his drink, felt very differently about fellatio.

“No, here’s the thing,” Tank began. “He sucked a dick once and then he’s like, ‘I’m not sure if I liked it or not. Let me try again.’ And then he says, ‘You know what, it’s not for me … ‘

“It doesn’t mean he’s gay. It means he sucked dick twice. Because the art of being gay is being gay.”

Tank took time away to record the podcast from the Sketchbook Tour which features fellow musicians Fantasia, Robin Thicke and the Bonfyre.

Out magazine notes that the Wisconsin-born artist is an active supporter of the LGBTIQ community who made headlines in 2017 for performing at a Washington, D.C. Black Gay Pride event—a move that incurred public scrutiny from Tank’s fans.

The video of Tank making his not-so-subtle comments surfaced on social media on Tuesday and was pulled from an extended episode in which the artist also talks about being married at a young age and eating ass—an act that Tank has been urging men to take part in since 2016.

Yee, also known for her work as one-third of the controversial The Breakfast Club radio trio (which includes DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God) hosts Lip Service in the hopes of providing a safe space for celebrities to talk about all things sexy.

While blabbing about blowing may not be far-fetched for the sex-positive podcast, Yee and her co-hosts initial shock to Tank’s answer shows a more insidious and backward understanding of same-sex attraction.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the viral video with their take on the situation, with one user agreeing with Tank that bicuriosty doesn’t necessarily mean homosexuality. Furthermore, users pointed out a double standard because it is not considered strange for straight women to experiment with other women.

“Trying gay or lesbian sex does not make you gay or a lesbian. You can try something and decide it’s not for you,” the user wrote.

“That does not make you gay or a lesbian or even bi it means the person was bicurious and figured out it wasn’t for them.

“Men are shunned for experimenting because of patriarchy and homophobia but the double standard does exist.”