A Fair Day In the Gaybourhood

After a year away, Fair Day is sooo back. On 16 February, Victoria Park will come alive in a sunny celebration of pride, diversity and creativity, as Mardi Gras roars to life.

Everyone’s favourite festival kick-off is free, inviting everyone to soak up the good vibes, savour amazing food and shop till you drop with over 200 stalls packed with delicious treats, local businesses and community camaraderie. It’s a bigger and bolder rainbow extravaganza for all – your friends, families and even your furry companions.

So throw on your cutest fit and join in on the day-long excitement! Fair Day has got it all, starting with the much-loved Doggywood pageant, where fabulous pups serve up canine charisma. Meanwhile, the dynamic First Nations Circle returns to spotlight and celebrate Indigenous excellence with performances, cultural insights and an array of Blak-owned businesses.

But that’s not all – Fair Day is kicking things up a notch with new and exciting events. The all-new Trans Camp makes its debut, a cosy space for transgender and gender-diverse folks to connect with community, creatives and health services.

Feeling like channeling your inner diva? Visit the lively Karaoke Cave Dolly Disco to sing for your life or just belt your favourite tunes with Drag Race Down Under superstar Hannah Conda cheering you on.

And let’s not forget the legendary Drag King Games, returning for a fierce showdown of nerve and talent to crown a new reigning King after previous champ, Sho Mawood.

The Main Stage promises a stacked line-up, featuring performances from stars like Melissa Tkautz, the cast of hit musical Titanique, and the pulsating beats of LION. Audiences can also catch a special, show-stopping Sissy Ball showcase, captivating performances from Aussie icons Paul Capsis and Royston Noell, and a sunset finale with DJ Nate keeping the energy high and the dancefloor heaving.

And there’s more! Across Victoria Park, The Sun Stage and ABSOLUT X DANCEFLOOR, along with the Aperol Aperidisco, will have a mix of music suited for every taste from DJ’s James Alexandr, Joelby and The Fabulous Wonder Mama, whether you’re lounging in the sun or dancing with your mates.

As Mardi Gras CEO Gil Beckwith puts it: “Fair Day feels like homecoming for the community after going away last year. This is one of the few events that truly brings everyone together—it’s the heart and soul of Mardi Gras.”

Slather on your sunscreen and expect a forecast for good vibes, because Fair Day is here, queer and ready to slay.