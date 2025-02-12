Sources Allege Singer Liam Payne “Struggled With His Sexuality”

Allegations have emerged that Liam Payne, a member of the X Factor winning boy band One Direction, was struggling with his sexuality before his death last year.

The 31-year-old fell to his death from the third floor of a Buenos Aires hotel in October 2024.

In an in-depth cover story for Rolling Stone, multiple sources claim that Payne “wrestled with his sexual identity, compounding his struggles and leading to risky behaviour.”

“Liam struggled with his sexuality,” one source told the publication. “During his relationship with Maya [Henry], he sexted men.”

In the public eye, Payne dated Danielle Peazer from 2010 to 2013, and childhood friend Sophie Smith from 2013 to 2015.

In 2016, Payne started dating Cheryl Cole, who had been a judge during his time on The X Factor. In 2017, the pair had a child, Bear.

From 2018 to 2022, he was in an on-again-off-again relationship with writer Maya Henry, who alleges instances of abuse in their time together.

While Henry declined to answer specific questions from Rolling Stone for the feature, she issued a written statement.

“I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with — parts of his identity he wasn’t ready to fully face, even within our relationship,” she said.

Fans condemn “outing”

Fans, many of whom are still reeling after Payne’s death, have shared their thoughts on the story, and the allegations it contains.