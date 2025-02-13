Steamy New Photos Released For The Upcoming Queer Netflix Drama Series, ‘Olympo’

Steamy new photos from the upcoming Queer Netflix drama series, Olympo have been released on social media.

Olympo was created by Jan Matheu (Harta), Laia Foguet (I’m Being Me) and Ibai Abad (The Girl From The Song). The series is directed by Abad, Marçal Forès (Through My Window), Daniel Barone, and Ana Vázquez. Olympo is set to premiere later this year.

It is being produced by Zeta Studios, the same studio behind the Netflix Spanish-language teen drama series, Elite.

‘How Far Are They Willing To Go?’

Spanish actor Nuno Gallego is set to appear in the series. Gallego, 23, is best known for appearing in Elite’s eighth and final season.

Olympo also stars Clara Galle (Through My Window), Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte (Linda), María Romanillos (La Casa), Martí Cordero (Simple), Najwa Khliwa, Andy Duato, and Juan Perales (Elite).

The series synopsis reads, “The country’s best athletes train at the Pirineos High-Performance Center, such as Amaia, the captain of the national synchronised swimming team who demands only the best from herself and does not allow any mistakes. But when her teammate and best friend Núria outstrips her for the first time, Amaia realises that some athletes are inexplicably improving their performance…

“After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face a dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

A teaser trailer for the Olympo was released in July 2024.

Elite Ran For Eight Seasons

Elite first premiered on Netflix in 2018. It ran for eight seasons and concluded in July 2024.

The official synopsis for Elite read, “When three working-class teens enrol in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.”

It starred María Pedraza (Money Heist), Jaime Lorente (Money Heist), Miguel Herrán (Money Heist), Álvaro Rico, Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, and Miguel Bernardeau.