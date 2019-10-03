Sponsored content
Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, ‘The Australian Burlesque Festival’ (ABF) is once again touring Australia from September 26th to October 20th, 2019, after kicking off with four huge shows at the Wonderland Spiegeltent, Federation Square in Melbourne on September 26-29.
Australian burlesque is renowned internationally for its unique array of theatrical, glamorous and avant-garde styles performed by exceptionally talented entertainers. These past ten years have seen our audiences delight in the sensational talent on offer with glamorous tease, exciting neo-burlesque and more exotic seduction than they can handle!
Being the largest burlesque festival in the Southern Hemisphere, the 2019 Australian Burlesque Festival (ABF 2019) is a unique theatrical experience uniting burlesque artists from all over the country and the globe in a month-long tour of sizzling showcases and educational workshops.
ABF 2019 features an impressive line-up with national touring and featured headliners including Diesel Darling (Sydney), Chris Oh (Europe), Sweetpea (USA), Jazida (Canberra), Lyra la Belle (Adelaide), Rita Fontaine (Brisbane) and hosted by M.C. Ella Fontaine (Brisbane) and Poppy Cherry (Melbourne).
Co-founded and established in late 2009, The Australian Burlesque Festival (ABF) was born out of a passion to celebrate Australia’s outstanding burlesque community. Australia’s renowned burlesque star & icon, Dolores Daiquiri, continues to operate as the sole owner, director and producer of the festival, contributing greatly to its huge success.
Today, ABF continues its tradition of producing the highest quality shows to sold out audiences across Australia. Each year gets bigger and better and in 2019, this 10-year Anniversary Tour promises to be even more lavish, exciting and most importantly fun for our audiences and performers alike.
Tour Schedule
26TH SEPT MELBOURNE: NEW FOLLIES WONDERLAND SPIEGELTENT – FEDERATION SQUARE
27TH SEPT MELBOURNE: NOIR EXOTIQUE WONDERLAND SPIEGELTENT – FEDERATION SQUARE
28TH SEPT MELBOURNE: THE BIG TEASE GALA WONDERLAND SPIEGELTENT – FEDERATION SQUARE
29TH SEPT MELBOURNE: COMIC CARNIVAL WONDERLAND SPIEGELTENT – FEDERATION SQUARE
2ND OCT ADELAIDE: VARIETEASE, GOODWOOD INSTITUTE
4TH OCT GOLD COAST: TROPICAL TEASE, MIAMI MARKETTA
5TH OCT BRISBANE: TROPICAL TEASE, THE TIVOLI
6TH OCT TOOWOOMBA: VARIETEASE, THE EMPIRE THEATRE
9TH OCT ALICE SPRINGS: TROPICAL TEASE, MONTES
10TH OCT ALICE SPRINGS: TROPICAL TEASE, MONTES
11TH OCT ALICE SPRINGS: TROPICAL TEASE, MONTES
12TH OCT DARWIN: TROPICAL TEASE, DARWIN ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE
18th OCT NEWCASTLE, VARIETEASE, LIZOTTES
19th OCT SYDNEY: VARIETEASE
Tickets on sale now at: www.australianburlesquefest.com/festival
More info
For more information, visit:
www.australianburlesquefest.com
www.facebook.com/australianburlesquefest
