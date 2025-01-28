The Vivienne Farewelled By Friends And Family At Funeral

James Lee Williams, better known as their drag persona, The Vivienne, was farewelled by friends and family at a funeral on Monday.

The beloved performer died on January 5, earlier this year, at age 32.

The service was held in Bodelwyddan, north Wales, near where The Vivienne grew up, with famous faces such Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix and Ian “H” Watkins from Steps attending, alongside drag performers Cheryl Hole, Baga Chipz, Danny Beard, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green.

Aston Merrigold, who played the Tin Man in the West End production of The Wizard Of Oz alongside The Vivienne’s Wicked Witch, was also present.

As reported by the BBC, the coffin arrived in a horse-drawn carriage pulled by a pair of black horses with a green plume on their heads. Red and white flower arrangements sat in the windows, spelling “Vivienne”, “James” and “Son”.

The Vivienne’s crown and sceptre, bestowed on her after winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, were carried into the church ahead of the coffin.

Mourners gathered on the lawn outside of the church after the service, and watched as white doves were released in honour of the queen.

Drag community still in mourning

Fans were given the opportunity to pay their respects to The Vivienne at DragCon UK, which was scheduled only days after the queen’s death.

In place of the booth that would have been occupied by the star they instead erected a memorial booth for fans to pay say farewell.

Fans flocked to the instalment, adorned with a large image of The Vivienne, and a table with condolence books, candles and photos, writing messages of love remembering and thanking the queen.

She was also remembered by hundreds the following weekend at a community vigil organised by family and friends in Liverpool.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner, Danny Beard, said The Vivienne a was “truly larger than life” character who became a “shining beacon of light for the LGBT community”.

“The performances weren’t just acts, they were celebrations of life,” they said.

“They taught us it was OK to live out loud.”

“We will miss you for an eternity and for an eternity we will all love you,” they said.