Troye Sivan Plays ‘Tap or Block’ In Sexy New Collab With Grindr

Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan took a break from touring to play a cheeky game about dating and hooking up.

The game, called “Tap or Block”, is part of a collaboration between hookup app Grindr and the artist. It was inspired by the Madonna: Truth or Dare documentary released in 1991.

In a statement, Sivan, 29, explained, “Dating and hooking up can be complex, sexy, messy, intoxicating, and confusing.”

He continued, “I love how Grindr and this campaign celebrate all of this with humor, honesty, and through community. It’s refreshing to show these conversations in an authentic way.”

Troye Sivan and his tour dancers tell Grindr what (and who) they’re into

In the video, Sivan acts as moderator and asks his tour dancers several questions relating to their Grindr experience. If they are into it, they say “Tap”. If not, they say “Block”. Then they discuss as a group.

Questions included, Hotel sex? Super hairy? Taking a nude next to an object so you can see scale? Not showering after the gym? Satin sheets? Open couples? Strict dynamic during sex? Written “masc” in their bio?, Calls you bro or dude?

When asked about hotel sex, the group and Sivan all yelled “Tap” in unison.

“I mean, if we didn’t, then we would be celibate for seven months, which would be crazy,” Sivan joked.

Not ‘some crazy power bottom’

This isn’t the first time Sivan has revealed what he’s into or not into.

In a 2023 interview on the podcast High Low w/ Emrata he clarified that he is not “some crazy power bottom,” a misconception started after the release of 2018 song “Bloom”.

“This is actually something I want to clear up,” he shared.

“I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom,’ right? And it’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you.’”

Sivan continued, “People took that and ran. I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people I’m some crazy power bottom or something, which is just not the case, and I just wanted to put that out there.”

When asked if he finds it annoying that he has to clarify this, Sivan said, “Not really.”

“I think sometimes people are surprised –maybe if they go on a date with me or something, and I’m like, ‘Oh, by the way. I’m not a bottom’, and they’re like, ‘Oh’.”

The Troye Sivan Something to Give Each Other tour

Sivan is currently finishing up his Something to Give Each Other Tour.

His newest album, Something To Give Each Other was released on October 2023. It quickly reached No. 1 on the ARIA Charts.

Sivan’s last album, Bloom, was released five years ago in 2018. In 2015, he released his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood.