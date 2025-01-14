Village People To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Events

The Village People have announced that they will be involved in Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

In a post made to Facebook on Tuesday, lead singer of the band, Victor Willis, said the band accepted an invitation from Trump’s campaign team to “participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump”.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis said.

“Our song YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Although Willis was vague in his wording, NBC confirmed that one of the events the Village People will perform at is an inaugural eve ball hosted by conservative activist group Turning Point USA.

A ticket to the event costs $5000 USD, and include a range of guests such as Donald Trump Jr., conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, and accused rapist Conor McGregor.

Nothing gay about hanging out with the boys

YMCA became a staple at rallies throughout Trump’s 2020 and 2024 campaigns, with the president-elect performing a, now viral, strange little dance to the tune.

Their 1978 son Macho Man also became a hit at the events, and it’s expected that the Village People will perform both songs.

The band recently trended when Willis took to social media out of the blue to vehemently deny that YMCA was a gay anthem.

“When I say, ‘hang out with all the boys’ that is simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging-out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that,” Willis said.

The inauguration takes place on January 20, and will be attended by Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd.