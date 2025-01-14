Village People To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Events

Entertainment International News
Lydia Jupp
January 14, 2025
Village People To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Events
Image: Victor Willis/Facebook

The Village People have announced that they will be involved in Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

In a post made to Facebook on Tuesday, lead singer of the band, Victor Willis, said the band accepted an invitation from Trump’s campaign team to “participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump”.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis said.

“Our song YMCA is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.

“Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

Although Willis was vague in his wording, NBC confirmed that one of the events the Village People will perform at is an inaugural eve ball hosted by conservative activist group Turning Point USA.

A ticket to the event costs $5000 USD, and include a range of guests such as Donald Trump Jr., conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, and accused rapist Conor McGregor.

Nothing gay about hanging out with the boys

YMCA became a staple at rallies throughout Trump’s 2020 and 2024 campaigns, with the president-elect performing a, now viral, strange little dance to the tune.

Their 1978 son Macho Man also became a hit at the events, and it’s expected that the Village People will perform both songs.

The band recently trended when Willis took to social media out of the blue to vehemently deny that YMCA was a gay anthem.

“When I say, ‘hang out with all the boys’ that is simply 1970s black slang for black guys hanging-out together for sports, gambling or whatever. There’s nothing gay about that,” Willis said.

The inauguration takes place on January 20, and will be attended by Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd.

You May Also Like

One response to “Village People To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Events”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Join The Gold Coast Rainbow Picnic
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

Join The Gold Coast Rainbow Picnic
Gold Coast News What's on
Lesbian Bar The Ruby Fruit Closes Amidst LA Wildfires
January 14, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Lesbian Bar The Ruby Fruit Closes Amidst LA Wildfires
International News
Dolly Parton Declines Presidential Honour for Third Time
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

Dolly Parton Declines Presidential Honour for Third Time
Celebrity International
Meta Makes More Changes Removing LGBTQIA+ Pride Themes
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

Meta Makes More Changes Removing LGBTQIA+ Pride Themes
Community News International News
The Last Word Poetry Showcase
January 14, 2025 | Michael James

The Last Word Poetry Showcase
Brisbane News What's on
The Vivienne Remembered In Liverpool Vigil
January 13, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

The Vivienne Remembered In Liverpool Vigil
Celebrity Drag Entertainment News