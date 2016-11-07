DO you have a keen interest in Sydney’s LGBTI history?
Would you like to donate a few hours of your time helping us organise over 37 years of Star Observer’s archives?
Launch will be provided by the Star Observer to thank you for your time and efforts.
For more information, give Quine a call on 0412049786.
Star Observer archive organising – Saturday November 26 from 9.45am to 3pm at Mardi Gras HQ – Level 1, 94 Oxford St, Darlinghurst
