120 Anti-Trans Bills Filed Across US Before 2025

120 anti-trans bills have been filed across the United States ahead of the 2025 legislative season.

A legislative tracker monitored by journalist Erin Reed has counted 120 anti-trans bills already, an increase of 150 per cent since this time last year.

The tracker has documented only 35 pro-LGBTQ+ bills.

Texas and Missouri, two of the earlier states to release pre-filled legislation before 2025, have filed more almost 70 bills between them, including the banning of drag performances in front of minors and placing prohibitions on funding for gender reassignment. 11 other states have also filed, namely Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, with new states being added every day.

Bans on sports, books, and bathrooms

Several bills aim to strip trans people of legal recognition, with ten states passing legislation to do so. Trans people in Kansas, Florida and Texas aren’t able to update the gender on their drivers licences, and there are even some reports of the state reverting gender markers that were made years before.

Bathroom bans are also a common theme across the bills. Two bills from Texas would allow lawsuits to be filed if trans people were encountered in bathrooms that do not match the sex they were assigned at birth, with another from Missouri making it “unlawful public discrimination” to even allow a trans person in bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Book bans are also seeing a resurgence in the pre-filed bills, although they were very popular throughout 2024, with 10,046 books banned. PEN America’s ‘Banned in the USA: Beyond the Shelves’ report states that of the 1091 most commonly banned books, a whopping 39% contained LGBTQIA+ characters, themes, or storylines, and included Juliet Takes a Breath, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Beyond Magenta, and Wicked.

Sports bans, drag bans, forced outing of transgender students, and birth certificate gender change bans are also scattered amongst the bills.

The ACLU reported the exponential growth of legislative attacks on transgender people over 2023 and 2024, and with so many being filed even before Christmas, it seems as though 2025 may be even worse.