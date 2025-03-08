Brisbane Author J. M. Tolcher To Release New Book, Sublimate

Brisbane author J. M. Tolcher is set to release his second book following the success of the 2023 hit, Poof.

His latest offering looks to be just as intriguing and unique as his first with a very different concept behind its inception.

And it’s ready to hit shelves in the very near future.

J. M. Tolcher set for second release with ‘Sublimate’

In 2023 J. M. Tolcher released his deeply personal and revealing memoir, Poof.

The story which explored his life and coming out as a gay man in Brisbane resonated with audiences, particularly for his raw and unapologetic story telling.

However it wasn’t just readers who praised his work, in 2024 it was announced that he was shortlisted for the Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance at the Queensland Literary Awards.

Now James is set to launch his next book, Sublimate, another personal and intriguing story for the local author.

“The premise for the book is taken from the famous author Honore de Balzac who used to say after cumming “there goes another novel!” I thought, what if I could write an entire book without cumming? And Sublimate came together over about a 6-week period of intense writing!” He told the Star Observer.

“In just over a month, he attempts to channel his libido into art, diving into the ancient alchemical process—nigredo, albedo, citrinitas, rubedo—in a relentless search for meaning” reads the official description of the book.

“But what begins as a test of discipline becomes something far more dangerous.”

“Libido, after all, isn’t just about sex. It’s the unseen force shaping power structures, fueling authoritarianism, and dictating the fate of the world itself. Where does repressed desire go? What happens when it’s not sublimated? And can a man truly master his own urges—or does libido always find a way?”

Tolcher will be launching Sublimate in Brisbane in the coming weeks, hosting an official launch at Avid Reader Bookshop on Friday March 28.

He will also be hosting an event at The Bookshop Darlinghurst in the near future, with details set to be released.

Sublimate will be available to purchase on March 21.