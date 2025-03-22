Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility With Medusa Queer Events

Michael James
March 22, 2025

Image: Image: Medusa Events - Supplied

Celebrate Trans Day Of Visibility with the team at Medusa Queer Events as they host this fabulous free event in Newtown this year.

The event will see the community come together in a safe and inclusive space and one big party.

Find out where you can get your free tickets to join in the celebrations.

Image: Medusa Events – Supplied

Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with Medusa

Saturday March 29 will see events celebrating Trans Day Of Visibility around the country ahead of the official day onMarch 31.

One of those events is Medusa, taking place at Waywards at The Bank Newtown, running in partnership with The Bank this will be a 100% free event for all to attend, hosting a safe and inclusive space to celebrate the trans and non-binary community.

“Within the current political climate, events that celebrate the trans and gender diverse community, and offer this community a safe space to feel full acceptance and celebration are more important than ever” says event organiser Joe Mansour.
“Medusa was founded as a safe, fun and inclusive space for the community to come together and celebrate their identities” says Joe.
“Medusa creates space for trans masc and femme folk, non-binary, gender queer and queer women. With all orientations—whether bisexual+, Queer lesbian, pansexual, asexual, gay, demi, or a straight-identifying trans person inclusive.”
“We welcome the entire spectrum of our beautiful community to embrace their true selves, celebrate their uniqueness, and find solace and joy together” they said.
Image: Medusa Events – Supplied
The fabulous night of celebrations will include performances by Salem Serene (They/Them), Dic Pik (They/Him), Lyla Joy ( She/Her) and Man Oeuvre (He /Him) and of course wouldn’t be a party without amazing music supplied by DJ’s 3Boody (They/ Them) and Yvngcweed (He /Him).
Rounding out the lineup of incredible performers will be event organiser Joe Mansour (They/Them) who will host the event.
Trans Day Of Visibility
Image: Joe Mansour – Supplied
The event will run with guaranteed entry prior to 11pm, although tickets are free you can still grab your free tickets online via Humantix.

