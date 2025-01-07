Drag Race’s Tyra’s “Nasty” Comment After Death Of The Vivienne

The international drag scene and wider entertainment industry have been rocked by the loss of James Lee Williams, AKA The Vivienne, after confirmation of their death was released early yesterday morning.

Social media feeds across the world have been full of tributes to the performer and winner of the inaugural season of Drag Race UK, with more than 100 contestants, judges, and celebrities coming together to mourn.

Unfortunately, Drag Race season two winner, Tyra, who competed under the name Tyra Sanchez, took the opportunity to reshare one of The Vivienne’s tweets from 2020, alongside a comment that fans are calling “repulsive”.

“Bet Tyra was fuming when she realised Netflix spoiled the win too. Sorry gal. You tried though,” The Vivienne posted in July 2020, after Netflix used a photo of Shea Couleé with her All Stars 5 crown to promote the season’s finale.

Only hours after confirmation of The Vivienne’s death, Tyra reposted the tweet, writing “yet it doesn’t compare to the fumes of the crematorium.”

Community disgusted, further distance themselves from Tyra

The tweet received backlash quickly, with Drag Race alumni Kandy Muse’s reply garnering tens of thousands of likes.

“I’ve defended you for years but now you can absolutely go f*ck yourself and if our path were to ever cross it’s absolutely on sight bitch, it’s not a threat it’s a promise. you disgusting person,” she said.

Tatianna, who famously had a difficult relationship with Tyra throughout season two, didn’t interact directly with the tweet, but posted “somehow she’s become even worse” in apparent reference to the maligned queen.

“genuinely you have such a nasty f*cking spirit it’s extremely repulsive,” read one of the replies to Tyra’s tweet.

Multiple people called on World of Wonder to strip the queen of her season two title, which didn’t seem to bother Tyra.

“Calling for a crown/title that I could give two fucks about is stupid,” she said. “You’re the only ones caught up in that fairytale. It means absolutely nothing. Y’all been hollering 15min for 15 years. F*ck that crown. F*ck @RuPaul F*ck @RuPaulsDragRace F*ck @WorldOfWonder and f*ck you too!”

Tributes continue rolling in for The Vivienne

Elsewhere on the internet, the drag community is coming together to reflect on the life, career, and friendship of The Vivienne.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and host of Drag Race Down Under Michelle Visage was one of the first to post, saying, “I don’t know how to say how I feel. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.

“You were a beacon to so many… I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times. I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever.”

Baga Chipz, a fellow contestant on Drag Race UK season one, posted a series of photos of the pair together.

“My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother,” she wrote. “How we loved the spinners, having a fag with the old girls outside.. I had a jäger bomb and a fag in the smoking area on my own and raised a glass whilst talking to you in the sky beautiful (was very Eastenders). What am I gonna do now without you? Who am I gonna be naughty with?

“You taught me the true meaning of sisterhood but more importantly you taught me how to do a cut crease.

Im sending all my love to your mama and family, me and the girls will always be there for them.

I’m gonna bloody miss you friend. Get the drinks in for me love. I love you.”