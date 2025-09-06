Charlie Sheen Reveals He Had Sex With Men In New Documentary

Two And A Half Men star, Charlie Sheen, has opened up about his sexual history ahead of the release of his new documentary.

The actor told People that he has had sex with men in the past and was no longer hiding it.

He also spoke of his substance abuse issues, openly sharing candid revelations and how they effected his life.

Charlie Sheen is done hiding

Charlie Sheen has had a rough run in Hollywood, going from one of the highest paid stars on television to a life of relative obscurity in recent years.

After a career spanning several decades Sheen was famously terminated from his widely popular role on the hit sitcom Two and Half Men in 2011.

The decision was allegedly made based on Sheen’s substance abuse and comments he made publicly about the series creator.

Since then the actor has remained relatively out of the limelight and appeared in very few film and television roles.

In 2015 he famously appeared on the Today show to disclose that he has living with HIV.

“I’m here to admit that I am HIV-positive,” he said at the time.

“And I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks, subtruths and very harmful, mercurial stories that are threatening the health of many others, which couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

Now Sheen is ready to bare it all in his new Netflix documentary Aka Charlie Sheen.

Ahead of the release next week Charlie Sheen revealed to people how he felt about his past decisions around sex and drugs.

Discussing his past of having sex with men he says “I flipped the menu over.”

“I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me,” he said.

Sheen discusses the issue more in the the upcoming documentary where he says it was “Liberating. It’s fucking liberating… [to] just talk about stuff. It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A fucking piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

Charlie revealed his experimentation with men began when he starting taking crack.

“That’s what started it,” he shares.

“That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was fucking fun, and life goes on.”

“When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff, shame, shame is suffocating” Sheen narrates in the trailer for the upcoming documentary which is set to reveal all the candid details of his life when it is released next week.

The documentary will also feature interviews from important people in his life including ex wife Denise Richards, former co-star Jon Cryer and many more.

Following the release of the documentary Charlie Sheen is also set to release his memoir The Book Of Sheen next week.