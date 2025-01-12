Darren Hayes Forced To Flee Los Angeles Fires

Australian singer Darren Hayes has shared a heart breaking post on social media telling fans that he has been forced to evacuate from the Los Angeles fires.

As the fires continue to consume the area the death toll has now risen to sixteen.

Thousands of residents have now been evacuated as they search for safety from the devastation.

Darren Hayes flees fires

Australian singer Darren Hayes who has lived in Los Angeles for many years shared a heart breaking update on social media about the devastating LA fires.

Three days ago he shared a grim update on the situation as the fires continued to burn close to his home.

“I’m safe from the LA fires which feels like a selfish thing to post but only doing so because of the many caring and concerned who have reached out,” he said.

“This could change in an instant. I live adjacent to a mandatory evacuation zone. This was the sky near midnight last night but no fires anywhere in sight.”

”I am of course devastated for what is happening and for my friends who have lost homes and all of us who live here who have seen our community burn to the ground”

“So grateful to fire fighters and everyone who went from zero to 100 in a nanosecond to help those in need. I feel strangely sad and numb. Unable to sleep last night because things could change in a heartbeat.”

However things did change quickly with the singer taking to social media over to share another update overnight advising that he had been forced to flee.

“I’m so lucky my goddaughter and her folks took us in,” he shared with an image of his dog.

“We are safe and evacuated out of precaution. The red zone is literally at the end of my street.”

So many of my friends have lost their homes. This is devastating. Just praying this ends soon.”

Darren is one of over 200,000 people forced to flee their homes as the devastating fires tear through the area.

Fellow Australian Rebel Wilson also shared an update about her home in recent days.

Wilson who lives in the Hollywood Hills with her wife Ramona Agruma and their daughter Royce shared that their cat had to be rescued from the home.

She did not share any further information about any damage to her home or if they were currently in Los Angeles.

Wilson did follow up another post on Instagram encouraging members of the public to donate to help effected police officers in the area.

“20 LAPD personnel have lost their homes so far and more than 50 are displaced” she wrote.

“We are raising $ to provide assistance to them.”

“Right now, 600 officers are deployed to the front lines. They are also doing great work in trying to stop looters and find those responsible for some of these fires!”

She ended the post with a QR code for her fans to donate to help provide assistance.