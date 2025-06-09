Defiant Spirit Marks Close of WorldPride 2025 Amid Tensions and Trans Rights Protests

WorldPride 2025 concluded in Washington, D.C., this past weekend not just with glitter and celebration, but with a powerful and defiant show of political resistance in support of the trans community.

While Saturday’s parade dazzled the streets of the U.S. capital in a raucous and joyful display of LGBTQIA+ pride, Sunday’s tone shifted as thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the International March on Washington for Freedom, a solemn rally and protest march.

Under grey skies and a steady rain, activists and allies made clear the importance of Pride celebrations in the current political climate.

WorldPride concludes with solemn show of support

“This is not just a party,” said Ashley Smith, board president of Capital Pride Alliance. “This is a rally for our lives.”

This year’s WorldPride, held in the shadow of Donald Trump’s second term, came amidst a fraught political climate and escalating concerns over safety, particularly for trans and gender-diverse individuals, with organisers issuing an official travel warning ahead of the event.

Attendance was notably down compared to previous years, with many international travellers choosing to stay away.

As Smith explained, “That should disturb us and mobilize us.”

Protesters carried signs reading “Ban bombs not bathrooms” and “We will not be erased,” as a clear response to what has been widely criticised as a rollback of LGBTQIA+ rights under the Trump administration.

Since his re-election the Trump administration has implemented a host of legislative moves targeting trans people, including efforts to eliminate federal recognition of gender identity, bans on gender-affirming care for minors, attempts to restrict drag performances, banning transgender athletes from sport as well as ordering all transgender military staff to resign.

A recent U.S. State Department policy now requiring visa applicants to list their sex assigned at birth has further fuelled fears of discrimination.

“Trans people just want to be loved. Everybody wants to live their own lives and I don’t understand the problem with it all,” said one attendee at the rally.

Organisers had taken the threat of violence seriously ahead of the weekends celebrations.

The WorldPride Health and Safety team, working with U.S. agencies, implemented intense security measures, including fencing, aerial surveillance, and medical response teams. These precautions followed reports earlier in the year that extremist groups like the Proud Boys had discussed disrupting the event.

Despite these fears, only a handful of incidents were reported including the vandalism of a queer bar.

Still, many attendees chose to march regardless of weather or risk.

Thousands still filled the streets in a sea of rainbows on Saturday as spectators cheered them on before the official after party celebrations saw performances by Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and more.

While Saturday’s festivities were energetic, many said Sunday’s protest march was the real heart of Pride. “This is more important,” one person said. “You can party all you want but at the end of the day, the protest is why we can party.”

