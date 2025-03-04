Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Dies Aged 82

Dolly Parton has today announced the passing of her husband Carl Dean, aged 82.

The LGBTQIA+ icon broke the news to her fans on social media today asking for privacy during this time.

Parton and Dean had been married for nearly 60 years.

Dolly Parton mourns her late husband

News broke on social media this morning that the husband of the country music legend had passed away, however no cause of death was mentioned.

“Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie” read a post on her Instagram and official website.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

“The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

No further details have been revealed at this stage.

Dolly Parton and her husband have rarely been a public couple, while Dolly has lived her life in the spotlight, her husband Carl Dean has been rarely seen during her career.

The pair married nearly 6o years ago on May 30, 1966 when Dolly was just 20 years old.

Parton and Dean met on the very first day the singer moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her singing career.

“My first thought was I’m gonna marry that girl,” Carl said in a rare public statement on their 5oth wedding anniversary.

“My second thought was, Lord she’s good lookin’. And that was the day my life began. I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth” he said at the time.

After quickly falling in love the pair were discouraged from marrying immediately by her record label, eventually marrying in secret two years after they met.

Since then Dolly Parton has toured the world while Carl has remained at home on their farm doing what he loves, looking after the property in private and spending time with his wife when she returns.

Despite being married for so long the pair never had any children, something Dolly regretted for a time, but ultimately was at peace with.

“Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, ‘Aren’t you glad we didn’t have kids?’ Now we don’t have kids to worry about,” she said.

Instead the pair enjoyed spending time with each other and dedicating time to their farm and charity endeavours.