Drag Race All Stars 10 Is Officially Announced And The Rumoured Cast Is Wild

It’s official, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10 is set to launch internationally with the biggest cast ever this May.

The announcement was made during this weeks episode of season seventeen and although the cast hasn’t officially been announced, it has all but been confirmed.

So who will be competing and what will the new format look like?

Drag Race All Stars 10: An epic showdown

The promotional for Drag Race All Stars 10 has dropped advertising this season as “The Tournament Of All Stars” for their brand new format.

Adding to the new format, the cast will be the biggest yet as 18 queens sashay into the competition where the “winner slays all.”

While we will have to wait until May 9 to see exactly how it all plays out, the rumour mill has revealed much of what the format will entail.

All Stars has really attempted to change up the format every season and All Stars 10 is no exception.

While there are 18 queens competing, some may never set foot in the work room together.

This tournament style format is set to see the 18 queens divided into three teams of six that will all compete separately for the crown.

Insiders have confirmed that the first group of six will compete across three episodes with one queen eliminated each week.

The remaining queens will receive a reprieve as they prepare for the main section of the competition, moving onto the final nine automatically.

Following on from group one, the remaining two groups will compete in a similar format seeing 3 more from each group progress through to the finals.

Once all groups have competed the competition is set to resume as the final 9 battle it out for the All Stars 10 crown as the program apparently resumes the normal final nine format.

While cast lists over the past six months have been somewhat fluid it appears the final list of queens set to compete has been all but confirmed, with some interesting additions.

Most controversially drag icon Ginger Minj is set to return for her fourth run for the crown, a decision that is being both praised and bemoaned by fans.

Other interesting choices include All Stars 9 queen Jorgeous being invited to return for her second straight All Stars season.

Outside of these two competitors however season 9 and All Stars 3 competitor Aja is the only other queen competing for a third time or more, the remaining queens are all returning for their second shot.

Queens range across the seasons from as far back as season two and most recently as season seventeen with Lydia B Collins set for her second shot already.

While these are all still rumours you can check out the full list of speculated cast members and their groups below.

Group One

Deja Skye (S14)

Irene the Alien (S15)

Olivia Lux (S13)

Bosco (S14)

Phoenix (S3)

Aja (S9, AS3)

Group Two

Kerri Colby (S14)

Nicole Paige Brooks (S2)

Lydia B Collins (S17)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (S15)

Tina Burner (S13)

Jorgeous (S14, AS9)

Group Three

Acid Betty (S8)

Denali (S13)

Alyssa Hunter (S14)

Ginger Minj (S7, AS2, AS6)

Salina EsTitties (S15)

Daya Betty (S14)