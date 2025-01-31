Drag Race Star Bianca Del Rio Lets Rip On Drag Queens On Aussie Radio

Winner of Drag Race Season Six Bianca Del Rio is currently touring Australia with her comedy show Dead Inside.

Whilst doing promo for the current tour she had some choice things to say about Drag Queens these days.

And revealed details about what her contracts at the time were, compared to the current batches of queens coming through.

Bianca Del Rio Lets Rip On Drag Queens

Earlier this week Bianca Del Rio appeared at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane to a packed crowd.

Opened by Drag Race Down Under finalist Mandy Moobs, Del Rio presented an hour and a half comedy set where she let everyone have it.

No-one was safe from the acid tongued comedy of this Drag Race winner as she let rip on RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, Carson Cressley, Lady Bunny, not mention a slew of Drag Race alumni.

It was a hysterical evening of live entertainment and a true testament to the star power and comedic talent that she possesses.

During the show she had plenty to say about the program that birthed her fame and her thoughts on the current seasons.

“Drag queens are falling out of trees at this point”

Now during her press tour she’s made some more of those thoughts public whilst appearing on Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery.

During her chat with Smallzy she revealed her fatigue with Drag Queens both on the show and in the industry, but also shared some interesting insights into the contracts the current queens have to sign, which she clears up, she didn’t have to.

As the pair started chatting about Drag Race and Bianca noting the large number of franchises he started her off by saying “I don’t want to pop off, but I’m gonna. There’s too many.”

“You see, I said this, it is over saturation, like drag queens are falling out of trees at this point” she said.

“And the crazy thing is… people say drag is for everyone. And I completely disagree. I think, no, I think, listen, if putting on a wig is gonna make you happy and doing a little numbers and lip syncing, fabulous, fabulous. But that doesn’t mean it belongs on stage.”

But in true Bianca Del Rio style she didn’t stop there after Smallzy stated “I also think when you have so many franchises now, lot of sloppy drag”

“Oh, ain’t that the truth?… my years of sloppy drag was before phones and before documentation. Good times, good times.”

“I just think this is that, you know, everybody doesn’t get a trophy, and everyone doesn’t deserve a trophy.”

“So I don’t live in that world ‘where let’s hear your story’. I don’t give a shit… I just can’t, I can’t be bothered… well, listen, fuck it. I’m tired of it. I’m tired of drag queens” she lamented.

“I don’t need another drag queen friend. I don’t need to give you any advice.”

“They say, ‘Bianca, you’ve been in the business almost 30 years. Did you have any advice?’ I said, ‘Don’t do it. It’s a trap. It’s a trap. It’s a trap. Who would choose this life’?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smallzy’s Surgery (@smallzyssurgery)

Moving on from her love of fellow Drag Queens Smallzy brought up the infamous Youtube videos that seek to expose the contracts of Drag Race Queens, asking the season six winner if she was still under contract.

“I did not sign a contract of that level, and I think we’re the reason why they have those contracts, because it was a different time” she revealed.

“I mean, we were the only franchise on television which was amazing and great. All eyes were on us from other countries. We were able to travel to build audiences in other countries because there was no one else.”

“People were watching bootleg versions of it, of how they could ever do it, and how great that was for us.”

“But we didn’t have the contracts. There was nothing signed after that. I had no duties.”

Other alleged revelations in Youtube videos have detailed extensive contractual obligations for current queens, which can often extend well beyond their time on the Drag Race set.

“I signed an actual contract to be filmed, basically, and was paid for those episodes. And then, of course, I got my prize money paid, half of it to taxes, because I live in America, don’t get me started. And then that was it. Then I was out on the road.”

Contracts aside, Bianca found the people making the videos about the show funny more than anything.

“So these little people that create the blogs and all of that fuckery, which brings me joy, because half the shit is bullshit anyway, I cackle. I cackle at all of this” she laughed.

“There was one recently where they said my net worth was $6 million and Courtney Act was worth $10M!”

“Now on what planet are you on!? She did call me, and she did say, ‘haha, I finally beat you’. I go, you probably planted it this story!”

“The crazy thing is, none of it is ever true, but I do sit with it and laugh, but I don’t know currently what the girls are signing.”

Bianca Del Rio continues her tour of Dead Inside around Australia.