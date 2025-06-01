Gold Coast Pride Launches With Colourful Rainbow Walk

Gold Coast Pride celebrations have officially kicked off this weekend with a colourful turn out for their rainbow walk on Sunday.

A joyous crowd turned up for the walk, organised by Labrador local Dustin Lowry and his three legged pooch Bonnie.

The walk also follows the official launch party for the month last night.

Gold Coast Pride Celebrations Begin

The Gold Coast Rainbow Walk is the beginning of a month long celebration of Gold Coast Pride events taking place this June.

The official calendar of events released recently replaces the previous Gold Coast Pride Beach Walk and Pride Fair Day which were sadly cancelled earlier this year.

Instead a group of Gold Coast locals, volunteers, business and event owners have come together to organise this dynamic calendar.

Dustin, also known by his stage name Cady Deville was excited to continue providing this event to kick start the Gold Coast Pride celebrations.

“With the cancellation of other Pride events I thought it was important, especially for the local Labrador community, to have a rainbow family event” he said last week.

“The walk part is only slightly symbolic, the other half of me loves that it’s an active and fit community event and mingle. Whether you identify as queer, queer adjacent or just an ally let’s come out adorned in rainbow and show our pride and celebrate visibility.”

Locals flocked to the event with Dustin, Bonnie and their four legged friends as they walked proudly along the streets of Labrador in a colourful display of visibility and pride including families, children and their pets.

“Pride is about knowing you’re not alone” Dustin told the Star Observer.

“Today people showed up from all over to walk for queer Gold Coast and kick off Pride Month” he said.

“I hope people take this easy idea back to their own communities and neighbourhoods and create their own rainbow gatherings and rainbow walks, marches and struts.”

”In a digital era remember pride starts in the streets.”

The celebrations continue this month with the Popperz Big Gay Boat Party tonight, following by a full calendar of events including the upcoming Drag Royale, Trans Central, Wunderbar at HOTA and plenty more.

Check out the full calendar of events at hairymarys.com.au/pridemonth