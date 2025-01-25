Gold Coast Set To Celebrate Rainbow Beaches 2025

The Gold Coast is set to launch their 2025 Rainbow Beaches Program with several events this February.

As part of the Lifesavers With Pride initiative events will take place at several locations on the Gold Coast.

Find out where you can go to participate.

Rainbow Beaches On The Gold Coast

Gold Coast beaches are set to shine with colour flair this February as they host the official launch of Rainbow Beaches 2025.

This national initiative unites surf lifesaving clubs across Australia in a shared commitment to creating safe, respectful, and valued spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rainbow Beaches 2025, championed by Lifesavers with Pride in partnership with Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ), Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club, and Pride in Sport, encourages surf clubs to fly the vibrant Progress Flag in a show of solidarity and support.

The festivities on the Gold Coast will begin on Friday, February 7 with a Pride Panel at the Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club.

This evening event, starting at 6:30 pm, will feature a discussion on the topic Creating Inclusive Surf Clubs: What Works and What More Can We Do?

The following morning, on Saturday, February 8 surf lifesavers and community members will gather for the Pride Paddle at 8:00 am.

Participants, adorned in colourful pride-themed attire, will paddle and swim from Rainbow Bay to Coolangatta in a display of unity and celebration.

Jake Little, Chair of Lifesavers with Pride, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

“Lifesavers with Pride are overwhelmed with the number of clubs that have signed up, and we are so excited to get in the water at Coolangatta to showcase the wonderful and diverse community on the beautiful Gold Coast!” he said.

This year marks a record-breaking milestone for Rainbow Beaches, with 133 surf clubs across the nation joining the movement.

In Queensland alone, 15 clubs have registered to participate, a threefold increase from last year’s numbers, an achievement that highlights the increasing commitment of surf clubs to creating welcoming and inclusive environments.

Belinda Doman, Deputy President of Coolangatta SLSC, shared the importance of her club’s involvement. “Coolangatta SLS is excited to be participating in Rainbow Beaches this year. Our club understands the importance of inclusion and reflecting our commitment to fostering a culture of respect, diversity, and a welcoming environment for everyone.”

Beau Newell, National Program Manager for Pride in Sport, highlighted the impact of the initiative, saying, “The Pride in Sport Festival is about more than sport; it’s about community, visibility, and pride. It’s about creating opportunities where LGBTQ+ people can feel welcomed, included, and celebrated.”

The Gold Coast launch promises to be a vibrant celebration of diversity, equity, and unity, ensuring that the beaches remain places where all individuals feel respected and valued.

For those eager to join the celebrations, registrations for the Pride Panel and Pride Paddle are now open.